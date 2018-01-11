Breakfast Briefing: YouTube cuts business ties with Logan Paul

The Google platform followed through on its threat of "further consequences" for the social media influencer. Plus: Twitter lit up overnight after the author of the "Shitty Media Men" list stepped out of the shadows.

YouTube has finally hit Logan Paul in the wallet. Days after the social media star prompted universal outrage with a video tour of Japan’s "Suicide Forest," the Google platform has cut Paul from the fourth season of Foursome, put his new original videos on hold, and removed his channels from the Google Preferred program.

The author of the much-whispered-about "Shitty Media Men" list has stepped forward. Moira Donegan has written an article for New York, explaining that she began the database of allegations of misconduct by male members of the media to help other women protect themselves from sexual harassment or assault. Donegan also said she was prompted to reveal herself after learning that an upcoming story in Harper’s would be publishing her name.

Uber has used software to lock down its computers to protect itself from police investigations in foreign countries at least two dozen times, according to a Thursday morning story by Bloomberg Businessweek. In one instance in Montreal, the software made it impossible for investigators to collect information for which they had a warrant.

Intel is using data to make the case that the cure for its chip vulnerabilities, known as Meltdown and Spectre, are not worse than the disease. The company released test results showing older PCs would only slow down by 10% once the patches are implemented. And if data fails, there’s always the old fashioned stunt. With CES in town, Intel flew more than 250 drones over the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Not satisfied with just killing workplace culture, relationships, and a list of other things, millennials are being blamed for drastically reshaping the look and taste of Diet Coke. The soda brand will add a sleeker look and flavors including "Feisty Cherry" and "Zesty Blood Orange." The new flavors also include a controversial ingredient.