Brand Film Festival London: Time running out to enter awards for best brand films

Time is running out to enter the awards scheme from PRWeek and Campaign that recognises the best brand films - the deadline for discounted 'early bird' entries to Brand Film Festival London is 17 January.

The second Brand Film Festival London, which is open for entries, takes place in April 2018. It will showcase the best of Europe's branded content films, from Vine-length shorts to 60-minute advertiser-funded documentaries.

The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films. It will also provide educational seminars and workshops that give unique insights into this burgeoning area of marketing communications.

The 2018 event will have a particular focus on the 'science' behind brand films. It will look at subjects such as how psychology can help transform brand storytelling, and how younger consumers are using technology and engaging with brands.

Brand Film Festival first ran in New York in 2016 and proved highly popular with brands, PR agencies, ad agencies and production houses. The success encouraged PRWeek and Campaign’s owner, Haymarket, to roll out the scheme in London.

This year there are 25 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres. Five new categories have been added for 2018:

Internal: The best use of film or series for internal purposes to connect with employees and highlight a corporate message or initiative.

Animals: The best film featuring animals, which can be a standalone film or part of a campaign or series.

Heartstrings: The most heartwarming, emotional film created by a brand or agency.

LOL: For the film that gets the most laughs.

Foreign Language: For the best foreign-language film or series.

The reduced-cost, 'early bird' entry deadline for Brand Film Festival London is 17 January 2018, ahead of the final deadline of 31 January. All films debuting during the 2017 calendar year are eligible.

