Lippe Taylor hires Tracy Naden as consumer practice leader

Naden was most recently EVP of consumer health at Weber Shandwick.

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor has hired former Weber Shandwick EVP Tracy Naden to lead its consumer practice.

Naden is reporting to president Paul Dyer in the newly created role. Lori Rubinson and Diana Sfera previously led work on the consumer brands absorbed by Naden. Sfera is now leading the firm’s beauty practice, while Robinson is its chief integration officer.

Naden, who joined the firm at the end of November, said she wants to grow the firm’s roster particularly in CPG and food and beverage. She is overseeing about 20 staffers.

Naden explained that she joined Lippe Taylor due to its influencer capabilities and the firm’s focus on marketing to women.

Most recently, she was EVP of consumer health at Weber Shandwick, where she worked for more than a year before leaving in November. Previously, she was an SVP for consumer at MSLGroup, MD at Allidura Consumer, and MD at W2O Group.

Over the past year, Lippe Taylor has made several hires to boost its digital and healthcare talent including Dyer, CFO Phil Ayoub, healthcare practice leader Jennifer O’Neill, and chief digital and creative officer Tina Cervera.