Ruder Finn names new Asia head as Dumont takes global role

Jean-Michel Dumont, who has led the network in Asia since 2008, will relocate to Europe as head of international strategy.

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn is promoting Jean-Michel Dumont, Asia chairman, to a global, Europe-based role as head of international strategy and promoting Elan Shou, MD for Greater China, to Asia regional director.

As chairman since 2008, Dumont has overseen the opening of three offices in India and another in Malaysia, as well as the creation of conflict agency RF Thunder and a digital division, RFI, which was formed through the acquisition of Hong Kong-based Daylight Partnership. Before becoming Asia chairman, he led the agency’s China operations for seven years.

Dumont will relocate to Europe following a transition period. His initial emphasis in the new role will be growth in the EMEA region.

Meanwhile, Shou will continue to be based in Shanghai. She is credited with winning several accounts from big names including Shanghai Disney Resort and Tencent besides building the agency’s strength in luxury and branding for the Chinese market.

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.