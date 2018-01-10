Vote Leave veteran Oxley joins Deliveroo under ex-Osborne aide

His begins the role – head of corporate comms, UK & Ireland – at the online food delivery company today (10 January).
Following the stint as Vote Leave's head of media, Oxley joined DFID as a special advisor.
Earlier in his career, he worked for the Tax Payers Alliance.
Oxley’s boss is Thea Rogers, a long-time advisor to former Chancellor George Osborne, who joined Deliveroo almost exactly a year ago.
Following Rogers' arrival, Hope and Glory was appointed as its consumer PR agency, following a short period with Havas PR, which had been hired prior to her joining.
Oxley’s boss at Vote Leave, Paul Stephenson, has since co-founded the agency Hanbury Strategy, which has also worked for Deliveroo.