Vote Leave veteran Oxley joins Deliveroo under ex-Osborne aide

Robert Oxley, who was one of the top PR people in the Vote Leave campaign, has taken a comms and policy role at Deliveroo, PRWeek has learned

News
Oxley: At an event in October 2015 (©Robert Oxley via Twitter)
His begins the role – head of corporate comms, UK & Ireland – at the online food delivery company today (10 January). 
Following the stint as Vote Leave's head of media, Oxley joined DFID as a special advisor. 

Earlier in his career, he worked for the Tax Payers Alliance.

Oxley’s boss is Thea Rogers, a long-time advisor to former Chancellor George Osborne, who joined Deliveroo almost exactly a year ago.

Following Rogers' arrival, Hope and Glory was appointed as its consumer PR agency, following a short period with Havas PR, which had been hired prior to her joining.
Oxley’s boss at Vote Leave, Paul Stephenson, has since co-founded the agency Hanbury Strategy, which has also worked for Deliveroo.

