Breakfast Briefing: YouTube apologizes again for Logan Paul video

YouTube issued a second, more thorough statement on Twitter on Tuesday for Logan Paul’s extremely ill advised video tour of Japan’s "Suicide Forest." The company said in the series of tweets that it is considering "further consequences" for the social media star. That wasn’t enough for many YouTube users, who are calling for the platform to quash Paul’s account.

An open letter to our community:



Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what's going on. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

Two Senators are asking the federal government to look into Intel CEO Brian Krzanich’s post-chip-flaw-discovery sale of $20 million of stock last year. Sens. Jack Reed (D-RI) and John Kennedy (R-LA) have asked the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the stock sale. Plus: Crisis communicators have some blunt advice for the embattled tech company.

AT&T has dealt a significant blow to Huawei’s stateside ambitions. The carrier reversed course on a plan to sell devices from the Chinese smartphone maker in the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision created a very uncomfortably on-stage moment for a Huawei executive at CES on Tuesday. Verizon could do the same, according to reports.

Immigration hardliners are not happy with President Donald Trump’s televised negotiations on Tuesday with legislators over DACA protections. Ultra-conservative pundit Ann Coulter criticized Trump for what she saw as caving to Democratic lawmakers. A joint news conference with Trump and Norway’s prime minister is set for this afternoon.

As he considers the utility of walls (and promises), @realDonaldTrump should consider that "Never Trump" was toothless, but "Former Trump" will bite. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 10, 2018

Taco Bell’s ad campaign starring discount menu food with a Dan Brown flavor is no laughing matter for country music legend Charlie Daniels, who tweeted this week, "Hey Taco Bell, the Illuminati is not a frivolous subject." What does he know that Taco Bell’s marketing team does not?