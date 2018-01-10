Breakfast Briefing: YouTube apologizes again for Logan Paul video

Added 2 hours ago by Frank Washkuch , Be the first to comment

And not everyone is happy with the platform's latest mea culpa. Plus: scroll down for the biggest comms, marketing, and reputation news that happened since you left the office yesterday evening.

News

YouTube issued a second, more thorough statement on Twitter on Tuesday for Logan Paul’s extremely ill advised video tour of Japan’s "Suicide Forest." The company said in the series of tweets that it is considering "further consequences" for the social media star. That wasn’t enough for many YouTube users, who are calling for the platform to quash Paul’s account.

Two Senators are asking the federal government to look into Intel CEO Brian Krzanich’s post-chip-flaw-discovery sale of $20 million of stock last year. Sens. Jack Reed (D-RI) and John Kennedy (R-LA) have asked the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the stock sale. Plus: Crisis communicators have some blunt advice for the embattled tech company.

AT&T has dealt a significant blow to Huawei’s stateside ambitions. The carrier reversed course on a plan to sell devices from the Chinese smartphone maker in the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision created a very uncomfortably on-stage moment for a Huawei executive at CES on Tuesday. Verizon could do the same, according to reports.

Immigration hardliners are not happy with President Donald Trump’s televised negotiations on Tuesday with legislators over DACA protections. Ultra-conservative pundit Ann Coulter criticized Trump for what she saw as caving to Democratic lawmakers. A joint news conference with Trump and Norway’s prime minister is set for this afternoon.

Taco Bell’s ad campaign starring discount menu food with a Dan Brown flavor is no laughing matter for country music legend Charlie Daniels, who tweeted this week, "Hey Taco Bell, the Illuminati is not a frivolous subject." What does he know that Taco Bell’s marketing team does not?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now