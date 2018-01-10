In brief: Maitland Political's Bowyer joins DRD, WPP acquisition, Quill hires Murphy

New role for former Maitland Political managing partner Pete Bowyer, WPP snaps up creative shop in Portugal, Quill PR appoints director, and more from PRWeek UK.

Maitland’s Pete Bowyer joins DRD Partnership

Former Maitland Political managing partner Pete Bowyer (pictured) has joined comms consultancy DRD Partnership. Bowyer, who departed Maitland last year, joins as a partner, heading its government relations and sustainable communications specialisms. DRD was founded in 2012 by Claire Davidson, Locksley Ryan and Lawrence Dore. Bowyer was a founding partner of Maitland Political and global head of public affairs at Havas. He is also a former Labour councillor for Stockwell in Lambeth.

Quill PR hires new director

Quill PR, the specialist financial services arm of WPP-owned agency Buchanan, has hired Emma Murphy, formerly a director in Citigate Dewe Rogerson’s corporate practice. Murphy joins Quill as a director. Her previous employers include Broadgate Mainland and Bradford & Bingley, where she worked in-house. Quill chairman Fiona Harris said: "She brings some strong and highly relevant experience to our offering and is the first of a number of exciting new appointments we expect to announce in the coming months."

WPP buys creative shop in Portugal

WPP has bought independent Portuguese creative agency Bomtempo, Anahory & Ralha - Serviços Criativos (known as BAR) for an undisclosed sum. The agency is to merge operations with Ogilvy & Mather Portugal, with the combined business trading as BAR Ogilvy. WPP said that as a result of the UK’s EU Referendum, the company is "placing an even greater emphasis on growth in Western Continental Europe". In Portugal, WPP companies (including associates) collectively generate revenues of around $60m (£44.5m) and employ around 1,000 people.

Open Door tucks in with TUCO

The University Caterers Organisation (TUCO), has appointed Open Door PR as its new public relations representatives for 2018. TUCO runs events, learning and development and a procurement framework for caterers in higher and further education. The account was previously held by Speed Communications. Other clients of Open Door include the Hospital Caterers Association.

Fashion brief for PHA

PHA Media has been appointed by Nayna McIntosh, founder and CEO of British fashion brand Hope, to position her as a key spokesperson for women over 40 who feel ignored by high street and online retailers.

