Text100's Aedhmar Hynes: Time's Up for sexual harassment in PR

Inspired by Oprah Winfrey's speech to the Golden Globes on Sunday, the Text100 CEO and Arthur W. Page Society chair said PR has a "special responsibility" to address sexual harassment.

Text100 CEO Aedhmar Hynes added her voice this week to the Time’s Up movement after being inspired by Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Hynes wrote a post on LinkedIn on Monday, a day after Winfrey was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes.

"Given how many women have experienced harassment (or worse) wherever they work, chances are high that the problem is even more prevalent in communications," the Text100 CEO argued, noting the industry is predominantly made up of women, yet most leadership positions are filled by men.

Hynes added that "it is my belief that because of this, the communications industry has a special responsibility to address the issue."

She argued that leaders should demonstrate their commitment to changing workplace culture and emphasized the need for "inclusive collaboration at every office at every level."

"Terminating someone for acts of harassment may weed out one symptom of the problem, but it doesn’t cure it. Elevating more women to leadership isn’t a cure-all either," Hynes wrote. "The solution is about more fundamental change—we must review and reinvent the culture of our workplaces around respect for all."