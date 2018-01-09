Australia's Sling & Stone expands to US

After launching in New Zealand last year, the firm has opened a Los Angeles office at the start of 2018.

LOS ANGELES: Australia-based Sling & Stone has expanded into the U.S., opening an office in Los Angeles.

The firm, which has a roster of consumer, lifestyle, and technology clients, will also support brands from Australia and New Zealand looking to expand stateside. It moved into New Zealand, opening an office in Wellington, last May.

Founder and CEO Vuki Vujasinovic will lead the U.S. expansion, splitting his time between LA and Sydney. Account manager Dominique Koudsi will return to Los Angeles after spending a year in Sling & Stone’s Sydney office and will be joined by account manager Kimberly Lorman, who previously worked at Brew PR.

"Los Angeles was a natural choice for our first U.S. office. The energy in the creative, technology, and startup communities here is electric," Vukasinovic said, via email. "While we'll work with brands from all over the U.S., we are very excited to become a part of the LA innovation network."

The firm is the PR AOR in Australia for brands including Twitter, Nest, Zillow, Slack, and Goose Island. Sling & Stone is representing the Myriad Festival in the U.S.