Vested acquires UK-based Templars Communications

The deal is the financial communications agency's first acquisition and marks its entry into the U.K. market.

NEW YORK: Vested has acquired London-based Templars Communications.

In its first acquisition, Vested is looking to use the purchase of Templars as the starting point for its expansion into the European market, it said in a statement.

"We’ve definitely had our eye on the U.K. market for some time now. Templars was the absolute right fit, given they’re also a strategic financial comms agency, not to mention the network and connections [founder and CEO] Kitty Parry brings [to Vested]," said Ishviene Arora, cofounder and COO at Vested.

The London-based firm’s clients include financial services groups Tavistock Investments and Multrees Investor Services.

Parry will join Vested as a full-time senior adviser, said Arora. Vested is also retaining Templars’ staff of four in its U.K. office, which it hopes to grow. The Templars brand will be discontinued.

Parry will remain a shareholder in the business, Arora said, though she did not disclose additional financial details of the deal. Parry, also a young global leader at the World Economic Forum, will provide executive-level counsel to clients. She will also continue to oversee the company Social Media Compliance, helping financial firms to manage digital media risk, Arora said.

Vested debuted in July 2015 when former Cognito executives Dan Simon and Binna Kim partnered to launch the New York-based firm with a focus on financial and fintech communications. It brought on former Cognito MD Eric Hazard last summer as CEO of Vested Ventures, its startup incubator. An agency representative said at the time that the firm brought in $3.6 million in revenue in 2016.