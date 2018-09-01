Breakfast Briefing, 1.9.2018: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday morning

Happy Tuesday morning. Whether you're prepping like crazy for the first day of CES or still recovering from last night's legendary national championship game, here's a guide of the top communications stories to know as you start the day.

It’s the first day of CES, and the biggest tech brands are pulling out all the stops. Sony is showing off a $30,000 (not a typo) 4K projector. LG’s smart home helper robot failed on stage. And Intel showed off what it claims is "essentially a flying car." But in case you don’t have a event budget of a gazillion dollars, we have tips from CES veterans on how challenger brands can win earned media at the Las Vegas event.

Intel, of course, has more pressing matters than trying to recreate the transportation of choice from Blade Runner or "The Jetsons." In a CES keynote, CEO Brian Krzanich promised to fix the recent flaws discovered in its processors by the end of the month. Ninety percent of Intel’s chips made in the past five years will be patched this week, Krzanich reportedly said.

If you’re waking up a little late this morning, last night’s college football national championship game is probably to blame. President Donald Trump was there, though he left at halftime and missed Alabama’s comeback behind a backup quarterback to win its fifth title since 2009. Depending on your media diet, you’re probably reading about Trump either a. receiving a a thunderous ovation from the crowd or b. forgetting the words to the national anthem.

At halftime, many people were confused by Alabama coach Nick Saban’s (ultimately brilliant) decision to bench his starting quarterback. Political Twitter, meanwhile, was perplexed by Ivanka Trump’s tweet embracing Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech. Judgment on Twitter was rendered harshly and swiftly.

H&M’s apology for an ad featuring a black boy wearing a sweatshirt with the words "coolest monkey in the jungle" wasn’t enough for The Weeknd. The singer said on Twitter on Monday afternoon that he’ll no longer work with the fashion brand. Basketball superstar LeBron James also made his feelings clear in an Instagram post.