In brief: Mischief wins Meantime, tech launch for Madano, Grosvenor gets Garstang

Mischief wins Meantime

Mischief has been appointed to run PR for Meantime, the brewery which last year parted ways with Hope&Glory after six years. The account will be led by director Katie Beeton, and Mischief said in a statement that it would "drive an always-on news room handling new product launches and driving share of voice in the craft beer market".

Tech launch at Madano

Dominic Weeks has joined Madano to launch a new tech practice. He arrives from a role in Boston with Madano's US-based sister company Shift, and takes on the role of head of technology. The Briton has also previously worked in the UK for Fishburn Hedges. Madano's larger sister firm is healthcare specialist Axon, both are part of a newly formed holding group which is targetting acquisitions, as reported last year.

Grosvenor gets Garstang

Rachel Garstang has been hired as head of media relations at major landowner Grosvenor. She spent the past year in a similar role at financial and professional services group Smith & Williamson and has also worked for FTI Consulting and real estate adviser CBRE. It follows last year's departure of Naomi Curtis and an appointment of a new PR firm after a short stint with Mission.

Promote hired by Anytime

The gym franchise Anytime Fitness has appointed Promote PR as its consumer and trade PR agency. The chain currently has 140 UK locations. Promote's founder Sue Anstiss was made an MBE in the New Year Honours.

Promotions at JBP

Comms and public affairs firm JBP has promoted James Hargrave to policy and comms director, James Hinchcliffe to strategic and engagement director and Julie Williams to operations director. It follows November's hire of a new CEO.

