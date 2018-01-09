Weight Watchers creates healthy pop-up drive thru with The Academy

Weight Watchers UK is creating a "drive thru" pop-up that offers healthy food while people are out and about.

It coincides with the brand’s new weight-loss programme Flex and will be serving free breakfast, lunch and dinner near Borough Market in London.

The activation aims to "help people kickstart a healthy new year" and show the types of dishes on the programme.

All the dishes at the pop-up will be cooked fresh from scratch to demonstrate that they are easy to replicate at home.

The one-day event is taking place today. All PR for Weight Watchers in the UK is handled by The Academy, which created the event in collaboration alongside integrated agency Jubba.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign



