Incoming Ketchum London boss unveils exco including new corp comms leader

Newly promoted Ketchum London CEO Jo-ann Robertson has named her executive committee, consisting of herself, six existing staff and new hire Jamie Robertson.

Clockwise from top left: Jo-ann Robertson, Deidre Murphy, Gavin Cooper, Kirsty Sachrajda, Neil McLelland, Kate Paxton, Susan Smith and new hire Jamie Robertson
Robertson took the top job at the Omnicom firm at the start of the month, with incumbent Denise Kaufmann staying with the firm but returning to her native US.

Her new exco is:

  • Deirdre Murphy, chief operating officer, London
  • Gavin Cooper, financial director, London
  • Kirsty Sachrajda, head of HR, Europe
  • Susan Smith, managing director, London consumer brand practice
  • Jamie Robertson, managing director, London corporate and public affairs practice
  • Kate Paxton, managing director, London healthcare practice
  • Neil McLelland, managing director, Inspired Science (medical education agency)

Jamie Robertson joined the firm late last year, and has more than 14 years of experience in comms, latterly at The Communication Group and before that in a nine-year stint at FTI Consulting.

Jo-ann Robertson said: "These individuals are all passionate about the future of Ketchum and embody our vision, values and 'One London' approach. With the experience, skills and trusted counsel this group provides, we will together ensure Ketchum London’s continued success and growth."

