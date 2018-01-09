Betsafe pits Man City against Saracens in battle of the ball games

Betsafe is aiming to establish once and for all which sport involves greater skill, football or rugby, in a video content series featuring superstars from Manchester City and Saracens.

Players from the runaway Premier League leaders and European Rugby champions will take place in a series of challenges including aiming kicks into a 20m high crane, taking shots at goal in the face of a wind machine, and catching balls through a wall of smoke.

The campaign, "Overcome the odds", was created by Betsafe with Fuse and PrettyGreen.

It features City’s Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and Danilo, and with Saracens represented by Jamie George, Schalk Burger, Ben Spencer and Richard Barrington.

Each team is captained by a former player: Shay Given for Man City, and Jim Hamilton for Saracens.

Nicola Fitton, managing director for Betsafe UK, Ireland and ROW, also added: "Football vs rugby is a debate that is had throughout the UK.

"As Manchester City and Saracens are both at the top of their respective sports, we wanted to push them both as far as we could to find out if they have what it takes to ‘Overcome the odds’ in a series of fun and engaging situations, which will be unveiled across the next few weeks. Betsafe are immensely proud of our association with both clubs."

In November, City became the first Premier League club to hit one million YouTube subscribers.

They are currently 15 points clear of second placed Manchester United in the race to be crowned 2017/18 Premier League champions.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign



