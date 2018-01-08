Wilson takes its pop-up museum experience on tour

The sports brand has created a mobile pop-up that shows how the company handcrafts its leather footballs.

The Wilson Experience will run throughout the year in the U.S., making stops at the NFL Draft, NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Weekend, as well as basketball and volleyball events.

U.S. agency OutCold has created the activation in a refurbished Airstream trailer to illustrate Wilson’s heritage in football. It will show fans how the footballs are swen together and give them the chance to customize one of their own.

"The Wilson Experience offers fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how our craftsmen and craftswomen in Ada, Ohio, hand-make nearly 700,000 leather game footballs every year," said Amanda Lamb, global marketing director at Wilson Sporting Goods. "We wanted to find a clever and engaging way to bring our football factory to life at marquee football events so that fans could better understand how footballs are made and take a special piece of that experience home with them."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.