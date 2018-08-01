Breakfast Briefing, 1.8.2018: Oprah, #TimesUp win the night at the Golden Globes

Good news if you're back in the office on the East Coast and not traveling to CES this week: it's getting warmer. Your guide to Monday's need-to-know news and Golden Globes CliffsNotes below.

New from PRWeek this morning: Finn Partners has acquired U.K.-based travel specialist firm the Brighter Group; Weber Shandwick has named office leaders for Minneapolis and Dallas; and WPP has appointed Karen Blackett as its first U.K. country manager.

The big winners at Sunday night’s Golden Globes were Oprah Winfrey, whose stirring speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award prompted speculation about her ambitions, and the #TimesUp movement, which dominated the show and red carpet conversation.

President Trump’s aides rallied to support him on the Sunday morning talk shows, defending his mental competence and attacking the suddenly apologetic Steve Bannon. Stephen Miller reportedly had to be escorted from CNN’s set by security after host Jake Tapper cut him off during a contentious interview.

Two activist shareholders want Apple to take the issue of smartphone addiction more seriously. One activist investor and a pension fund want the technology giant to conduct more research on the effects of smartphones on children, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Here’s a smart play by the social media team at Airheads. The brand took advantage of the moment on Sunday after New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara handed out his favorite candy to teammates on the sidelines after scoring a touchdown. The candy brand will have another opportunity for a real time marketing score next weekend when the Saints play the Minnesota Vikings.