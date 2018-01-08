Weber Shandwick names Minneapolis, Dallas leads

Lorenz Esguerra will lead the Minneapolis office and Jennifer Cho will head Dallas.

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has appointed Lorenz Esguerra to lead its Minneapolis office and Jennifer Cho as Dallas office head.

Esguerra joined Weber as EVP and GM of Minneapolis on January 2, reporting to Rana Komar, president of Weber Shandwick Central. He replaced Eric Pehle, who became an EVP in a client-facing role.

Cho stepped into the Dallas EVP and GM role in November, replacing Neil Nowlin. She is reporting to Pam Jenkins, president of global public affairs and president of Weber Shandwick South.

"[Cho’s] background in digital content and analytics and [Esguerra’s] background in integrated marketing and business consulting - those are the skills that are propelling our work," said Sara Gavin, president of Weber Shandwick North America.

Cho was most recently EVP of business development at Fish Technologies, an experiential marketing technology firm in Dallas.

Esguerra joined Weber from Colle McVoy in Minneapolis, where he was an MD. In that role, he led and managed the marketing and new business opportunities across the firm’s portfolio of agencies, including Exponent PR and 10 Thousand Design, and was responsible for oversight of several of the agency’s key accounts.

Before that, he held leadership roles at BBDO, Proximity, and Blast Radius, leading integrated teams in the planning, development, and tracking of key digital campaigns for clients across sectors. Earlier in his career, Esguerra was a brand manager at Procter & Gamble and business strategy director at Mattel.