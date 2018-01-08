Unity co-founder Nik Govier leaving the business after 12 years

Govier, who owns 50 per cent of the shares – the other 50 per cent are owned by fellow co-founder Gerry Hopkinson, said it was time for a new challenge.
She said: "It has been 12 amazing years working with a team I love. Gerry and I have very different ambitions for business so I have decided that it's time for me to go.
"I walk away leaving Unity on a very firm footing and I wish Gerry and the brilliant team every success in the future. I am really excited about this next phase of my career and I want to put all my efforts into that."
Since being founded in 2006 Unity has won or been a finalist in 45 PRWeek Awards, including Agency of the Year in 2016.
Govier continued: "I started Unity when I was in my 20s and I've had a blast. I wanted to do so much with this company and I feel I've achieved everything I set out to do."
The news follows the departure of Unity MD Davnet Doran, who is joining M&C Saatchi PR as UK MD, it was announced last week.