Unity co-founder Nik Govier leaving the business after 12 years

The co-founder of much awarded consumer PR shop Unity, Nik Govier, has told PRWeek she is leaving the consultancy after 12 years at the helm.

Govier, who owns 50 per cent of the shares – the other 50 per cent are owned by fellow co-founder Gerry Hopkinson, said it was time for a new challenge.

She said: "It has been 12 amazing years working with a team I love. Gerry and I have very different ambitions for business so I have decided that it's time for me to go.

"I walk away leaving Unity on a very firm footing and I wish Gerry and the brilliant team every success in the future. I am really excited about this next phase of my career and I want to put all my efforts into that."

Since being founded in 2006 Unity has won or been a finalist in 45 PRWeek Awards, including Agency of the Year in 2016.

Govier continued: "I started Unity when I was in my 20s and I've had a blast. I wanted to do so much with this company and I feel I've achieved everything I set out to do."

The news follows the departure of Unity MD Davnet Doran, who is joining M&C Saatchi PR as UK MD, it was announced last week.



