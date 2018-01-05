Lewis hires M&C Saatchi PR's Jen Dobrzelecki to lead NY office

NEW YORK: Lewis has hired Jen Dobrzelecki as SVP and leader of its New York office.

Dobrzelecki is supporting the consumer brand practice, overseeing key accounts, and working to develop agency creative culture, attract diverse talent, and bolster the firm’s workplace reputation.

Six staffers work in Lewis’ New York office, with plans to hire more. Dobrzelecki said she hopes to at least double the staff count by this time next year, and she also wants to grow its consumer branding business. It is a newly created role.

"The ideal team we’re building at Lewis would be a mix across disciplines, expertise, skill sets, and levels," she said. "That will include strategists, media relations experts, creatives, digital, and social."

Dobrzelecki’s first day at Lewis was December 11. She is reporting to EVP Stephen Corsi, who joined the London-based firm as head of the U.S. in June 2016.

Dobrzelecki was most recently EVP at M&C Saatchi PR. Previously. She was an executive director at Golin.

Dobrzelecki has worked with clients including Unilever’s brands, GSK, and Bentley Motors.