DC Comics to open pop-up shop in Washington DC

Added 3 hours ago by Gurjit Degun, Campaign , Be the first to comment

DC Comics, which publishes Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman, is creating a pop-up shop in the nation's capital.

News

"DC in D.C." will have interactive displays where people can learn about the history of the comic books. It will be located in Washington, DC.

The "top 50 greatest graphic novels of all-time" such as The Death of Superman and V for Vendetta will be available for purchase.

Large comic panels will take fans back in time with a series of former comic book covers, as well as showing people how the titles are made with a "how to build a hero" station.

An LED megascreen, measuring 15 feet by nine feet, will cover the back of the pop-up shop with motion graphics of the characters in the comic books.

The activation will also have talent appearances, superhero costumes on display, custom T-shirts, and more.

The shop will be open from January 12-14.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

