Breakfast Briefing, 1.5.2018: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on (a chilly) Friday morning

If you're in New York this morning, the good news is the "bomb cyclone" winter storm is gone, but the bad news is a chilling cold has arrived. If you're in DC, you might know that first-hand from waiting outside all night to get your hands on "Fire and Fury." And if you're in California or other warmer regions, please don't rub it in.

It’s been another frenetic Trump-era morning of trying to dissect the latest political comms news, so here goes nothing. The big story: The New York Times and Associated Press are both reporting President Donald Trump asked a top White House lawyer to urge Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in the 2016 election. Meanwhile, Trump tweeted last night that the news media isn’t covering the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossing the 25,000 milestone. (Raise your hand if you also got several news alerts about it). Oh, and the Justice Department is investigating allegations of "pay for play" arrangements when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

The Trump administration’s pushback against Michael Wolff’s book about its first year in the White House doesn’t seem to have worked. In fact, it may have only drummed up more publicity for the book. Politics buffs lined up overnight to buy hard copies in Washington, DC--who says print is dead?--as "Fire and Fury" goes on sale earlier than planned on Friday morning. Wolff just appeared on Today talking up the book.

"Not only is he helping me sell books, but he’s proving the point of the book." @MichaelWolffNY told @SavannahGuthrie pic.twitter.com/pngSguClZX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 5, 2018

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared on S.E. Cupp’s HLN show on Thursday evening and copped that "there were times when I screwed up," specifically in reference to his first-week inauguration crowd-size press conference and comparing Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to Hitler.

Time for some business news. Uber founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick is selling 29% of his stake in the company, which could net him a cool $1.4 billion, according to Bloomberg. The sale will put an end to Kalanick’s long-time talking point that he’s never sold his Uber shares.

It’s time to touch base with your IT department. Apple confirmed on Thursday night that its devices are vulnerable to the two recently disclosed chip flaws known as Meltdown and Spectre. (Not created by the group of Bond super-villains of the same name, we hope). Researchers are unsure if hackers have exploited the flaws, according to BuzzFeed.