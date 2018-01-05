Incoming president Sarah Hall consults on plans for CIPR

The CIPR's president for 2018, Sarah Hall, is consulting on plans for her year in charge of the institute, including an attempt to increase public understanding of the role of PR.

Hall is inviting members to comment on plans she has formulated ahead of taking up office, which are outlined in a slide deck (see end of story) and on her own blog.

The proposed measures include:

Increased transparency, including by bringing back the institute's quarterly report

Plans to improve relationships with business titles and business journalists "in a bid to educate employers and the business community about the role of public relations as a strategic management function and the role it plays in organisational success"

Improved diversity

Collaboration with other bodies

On the media outreach plan, Hall's plan says: "One point we’re keen to address is that crises are often seen as a 'PR disaster' when in fact they are a business issue that consultants can advise on and help businesses navigate through."

It also says that the CIPR board's composition should "ideally include two people of colour and one younger practitioner", something which Hall herself did through her two discretionary presidential appointments. Events should be "more diverse and inclusive" and events should have "an equal split by gender and include people of colour and from lower socio-economic backgrounds".

Hall has also pledged to work collaboratively with other bodies "of any kind", listing the PRCA, the Taylor Bennett Foundation and the PR Company among these. She also outlined plans to celebrate the CIPR's 70th anniversary including a '70 at 70' list of influential practitioners and other events.