Swimsuits for All's Sara Mitzner joins the team to discuss making swimwear inclusive for everyone. Plus: the president vs. Steve Bannon, Planned Parenthood's comms, and other news from the first week of 2018.

In the first episode of the PR Week in 2018, PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch are joined by PRWeek health reporter Alison Kanski and Sara Mitzner, VP of creative and branding at Swimsuits for All.

The group discuss Mitzner's role, the evolution of the brand's marketing and communications, as well as the public fallout between President Donald Trump and former top adviser Steve Banon. Kanski talks about her feature from PRWeek's latest issue on Planned Parenthood's Kevin Griffis.