Snarky brand handles Wendy’s and MoonPie had an uncharacteristically deep conversation on Twitter on Thursday, theorizing about why would people would ask to be roasted at all.

Wendy's suggested everyone secretly wants to be meme'd. MoonPie agreed, but warned that those who are roasted "run the risk of it becoming their only online legacy."

Everybody wants to be meme'd — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2018

True although they run the risk of it becoming their only online legacy



Anyway would you mind if I guest roasted somebody — MoonPie (@MoonPie) January 4, 2018

The civilized conversation was sparked by #NationalRoastDay, which Wendy’s has been touting by making fun of Twitter users who were asking for it. It’s not clear if #NationalRoastDay is a real thing—even by hashtag holiday standards—or if Wendy’s made it up, but the brand has been talking about it since Tuesday.

Five hours into the festivities, MoonPie—one of the few brands Wendy’s actually likes—asked if could guest roast someone, and Wendy’s politely complied.

Here were some highlights: