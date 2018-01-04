Hasbro to create Monopoly-themed game experience in New York

Hasbro and gaming app Lucktastic are creating a Monopoly-themed game show experience.

The event in Madison Square Garden will be broadcast live on Facebook. It will take place on January 5.

Players will be encouraged to roll the dice to win Lucktastic merchandise and gift cards. They will also gain access to an "unlock code" for five chances to win $100.

"Whether fans play face-to-face, on mobile or online, there is a Monopoly experience to fit every lifestyle," said Mark Blecher, SVP for digital gaming and licensing at Hasbro. "We are excited to collaborate with Lucktastic on their interactive game show so that fans can connect with Monopoly in a fun, new way."

