SAO PAULO: Sherlock Communications has expanded into five additional Latin American countries via the recruitment of teams in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

The new teams, which are based in Lima, Bogota, Santiago, Mexico City, and Buenos Aires, are being managed by director Claudia Dare from a central hub in Sao Paulo.

The firm is providing clients with English-language planning and reporting and other services.