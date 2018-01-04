Twitter ups Stephanie Prager to head of global agency development

She is leading Twitter's relationship with the "big six" marketing holding companies.

NEW YORK: Twitter has promoted Stephanie Prager to head of global agency development, the company said on Thursday.

She is responsible for managing Twitter’s relationship with the major marketing services holding companies, Twitter said in a statement, and is reporting to Guiherme Ribenboim, VP of global client solution development.

"Our approach to how we work with [agencies] is driven by how we can support their business goals and needs," said Prager. "We think about the unique ways Twitter can service those, whether that is through opportunities to engage and enhance their talent and culture, to expand the scope and relationships with clients through partnership opportunities and innovative products, and help deliver things of unique value to them."

She added that Twitter wants to partner more often with agencies to do "bigger, more innovative work" using its video tools.

"A lot of the partnerships we have done were grounded in the U.S., but this year a lot of that work will be expanded upon globally into a lot of international markets," she added.

Prager stepped into the position at the end of December, replacing David Roter, who left the prior month to join The Players’ Tribune in a role managing global revenue and partnerships, according to his LinkedIn account.

The company is not replacing Prager in her previous position.

Prager was most recently head of U.S. agency development. She has worked at Twitter since 2013 in various roles and previously was a managing partner at MEC, leading its digital practice. Earlier in her career, Prager was a VP at MediaVest U.S.A., overseeing research, development, and execution of digital media strategy for clients.

This story was updated on January 4 with comment from Prager.

