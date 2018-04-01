Breakfast Briefing, 1.4.2018: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Thursday morning

Call it a "bomb cyclone" or "bombogenesis," a significant winter storm is bearing down on much of the East Coast. Thousands of flights have been canceled. And your commute isn't the only thing that could be delayed; the December jobs report is also expected to be released later than usual this morning. Scroll down for more on what to expect today.

New from PRWeek this morning: Edelman U.K. has started a team based in its London office that is focused on non-governmental organizations and other humanitarian issues. The group is part of a team led by Hugh Taggart, who recently joined Edelman from Bell Pottinger.

The White House is in full damage-control mode over the upcoming Michael Wolff book "Fire and Fury." Last night, President Donald Trump’s lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to former top adviser Steve Bannon, whose "treason" accusations against Donald Trump Jr. and others stung the White House yesterday. Earlier on Wednesday, the Trump administration released an unusually harsh statement even by its standards saying Bannon "lost his mind" when he departed the White House. Bannon reiterated his support for Trump on Breitbart Radio early Thursday, calling the president a "great man."

CBS News has fired political director Steve Chaggaris after allegations of inappropriate behavior, according to CNN. Chaggaris deleted his Twitter account this week. Six weeks ago, CBS fired anchor Charlie Rose after several allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior were documented by The Washington Post.

French President Emmanuel Macron is angling to have a law in place to fight fake news on social media by the end of this year. The law would hold social media networks to higher standards on the content they produce during election campaigns and force websites to disclose their funding sources.

Intel is facing a growing reputation crisis over security flaws in its products. CEO Brian Krzanich sold off a large portion of his stock in the company last year after it discovered the issue, but before it was made public, according to CNBC. The security flaw could leave computers and smartphones open to slowdowns and hacking.

This story was updated on January 4 to correct the details of Taggart's oversight of Edelman's NGO and humanitarian group.