In brief: Deane and Barrie promoted at FTI, Spey hires ex-BBC journalist, MBO at ADPR

FTI Consulting has promoted two MDs to senior MD in its UK strategic comms segment, with three others elsewhere in the segment also being promoted. The London promotions are Alex Deane (above), who leads its UK public affairs practice and is also a media commentator and multiple PRWeek Power Book entrant, and the former Property Week editor Giles Barrie, who leads the property team. Other promotions to senior MD are Chicago corporate reputation specialist Christine DiBartolo; Washington DC-based public affairs and financial specialist Myron Marlin; and Robert Skeffington, who leads the comms operation in Sydney.

Spey hires ex-BBC journalist

Eleanor Bradford has joined start-up Spey as associate partner. She was previously head of comms at the University of Aberdeen, and before that was a BBC Scotland health correspondent. Spey was set up by a former SNP staffer in August, with Brown-Forman's whisky brands among its clients. The agency is based in the Scottish whisky hotspot of Speyside.

MBO at ADPR

Marine and outdoor comms specialist ADPR has been through an MBO. Previously owned outright by founder Alice Driscoll, it has been acquired by MD Kate O'Sullivan and her husband James, a chartered accountant who now becomes its FD. The pair financed the undisclosed sum paid for the deal personally. Driscoll is leaving the agency, which now has 10 staff. O'Sullivan joined the firm in 2013 and became MD in 2016. Clients include Britt's Superfoods, Fairline Yachts, Sunsail and Helly Hansen.

Beauty win for Emerge

Emerge, the lifestyle specialist run by PRWeek 30 Under 30 2017 entrant Emily Austen, has been appointed by Eyeko to promote its new product Yoga Waterproof Mascara, which launches this month. Yoga has a vegan formula and an innovative lotus brush, Emerge says.

Recruit at Faith

Yorkshire's Faith PR has appointed Emily Raleigh, previously a freelancer, as an account director. Faith is 11 years old and clients include Hipperholme Grammar School Foundation, Johnsons of Whixley and Orchard Energy.

