Catherine Devaney to lead health at WE UK after 16 years at Red Door

Catherine Devaney has been appointed vice president and head of healthcare UK at WE Communications.

Devaney joined the US-headquartered global agency today (4 January), and is part of a UK team of three.

She will also work with regional health leads at the agency: Shefali Srinivas in Asia Pacific, Sarah Aldridge in Australia, Bianca Eichner in Germany and Stephanie Marchesi in the US. There is no global health lead at the firm.

The health division last year won a brief with information and publishing firm Elsevier's clinical solutions team across EMEA, APAC and Latin America, focusing on its digital healthcare products.

Catherine joins after 16 years at Unlimited Group health specialist Red Door Unlimited, latterly as MD, where she has worked for pharma clients including AstraZeneca, Astellas, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline and MSD. She has particular expertise in brand launches, issues management and patient activation.

She said: "I'm excited to build on this to create a health offering, which is known for its focus on the client experience, quality of people and results – with investment in the team being the foundation for this. My first task will be adapting WE's Brands in Motion IP for health clients."

WE UK did not previously have a healthcare head. Rachael Parkman, previously its most senior UK health specialist at account director level, has now joined Red Door as a senior account director.

