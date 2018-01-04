Unity's Davnet Doran appointed UK MD at M&C Saatchi PR, Chris Hides promoted

M&C Saatchi PR has appointed Davnet Doran as its new UK managing director, while co-founder Chris Hides has been promoted to the role of global MD.

Doran will work with some of the agency’s biggest UK clients, which include Dixons Carphone, Alibaba, Lipton, BT/EE and Nude by Nature, and is tasked with growing its client roster.

She spent the last five years at Unity, latterly as MD, working on clients including M&S, Baileys, GSK, Coca-Cola and others. Her CV also includes Cake Group and a period as a freelancer.

Hides was part of the team that set up M&C Saatchi PR in mid-2010. The winner of Mid-Sized Consultancy of the Year at the 2017 PRWeek UK Awards, it now has more than 120 staff globally and last year announced expansion in the UAE and Berlin. It also has offices in New York, LA, Sydney, Paris, Madrid and Milan.

Molly Aldridge, global CEO & co-founder, said further global expansion was part of Hides' new role. "I’m extremely excited to promote Chris to a global role, helping me to oversee all 12 markets within our network - and I’m sure more as we move in to 2018," she said.

She continued: "With over 18 years' experience of producing award-winning, multi-channel campaigns, I am confident that Davnet's multifaceted expertise will ensure that we not only continue to deliver impactful, blended campaigns for our UK clients, but will see us raise the bar to new heights. Chris’s promotion and Dav’s arrival marks an exciting new phase for the agency as we move into the new year."



