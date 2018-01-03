Rockefeller Foundation names Matt Herrick as comms MD

NEW YORK: The Rockefeller Foundation has hired Matt Herrick as MD of communications.

Herrick was previously SVP at Story Partners, where he founded and managed the agency’s food, agriculture, and nutrition practice for one year. Previously, he had two stints at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, most recently as its communications director. Herrick has also worked as press director and spokesman for the U.S. Agency for International Development and director of media and public relations for nonprofit Oxfam America.

Founded in 1913, the Rockefeller Foundation works in health, food, energy, jobs, and innovation in both the U.S. and internationally. It spent more than $173 million to fund these initiatives in 2016 and had total assets of more than $4 billion.

Herrick could not be reached on Wednesday for additional comment.

