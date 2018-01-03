Finsbury names Winnie Lerner as North America managing partner

Lerner is moving to Finsbury from its strategic partner, Glover Park Group.

NEW YORK: Finsbury has appointed Winnie Lerner as managing partner of North America.

She is succeeding Paul Holmes, who was promoted to CEO of North America last February. Former global CEO Michael Gross transitioned to vice chairman at that time.

Lerner will coordinate the work of the firm’s U.S. practices and accelerate the expansion of its capital markets practice, Finsbury said in a statement.

"We see tremendous opportunity to replicate the powerful capital markets franchise Finsbury built in the U.K. here in the U.S., building upon the strong foundation already in place," Lerner said in an emailed statement.

Lerner most recently served as leader of the New York office and capital markets practice at Glover Park Group for three years. Previously, she was head of communications at Ralph Lauren and president at Abernathy MacGregor Group, according to her LinkedIn account.

Glover Park joined an alliance last May with fellow WPP agencies Finsbury and Hering Schuppener Consulting. While not a merger, the deal created a global network among the three firms. Glover Park retained its individual management structure and its branding amid the deal.