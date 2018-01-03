Subaru to pop up at US ski resorts once again

Subaru of America, the car brand's U.S. division, will tour the country's winter mountain resorts to offer live music performances and food and drinks.

The event, which aims to celebrate the winter season, will stop by 11 resorts to offer people daily giveaways and live demonstrations from partners such as water bottle company Klean Kanteen.

There will also be craft coffee and s’mores, hammock zones, charging stations, fire pits, as well as games such as cornhole, frisbee golf, and giant Jenga.

The WinterFest tour is in partnership with ski resort Powdr and its experiential division Human Movement. It is scheduled to run from January 6 to March 25.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

