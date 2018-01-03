Insights from a Health Influencer

Ray Kerins, SVP of communications, government relations, and policy at Bayer, speaks about the philosophies that helped earn him a place on the 2017 PRWeek and MM&M Health Influencer 50 list.

An honoree on the 2017 PRWeek and MM&M Health Influencer 50 list, Ray Kerins discusses the biggest policy challenges facing healthcare communicators, the secret to effective community partnerships, and why "authenticity" is among the most important words in his lexicon.