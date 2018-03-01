Breakfast Briefing, 1.3.2018: Logan Paul apologizes again for video showing suicide victim

Some critics are saying Paul's ill-advised video should be a reckoning for YouTube. And speaking of reckonings, protesters in San Francisco are trying to publicly shame Jack Dorsey into doing something about President Trump's tweeting.

Diageo cuts off Snapchat advertising. The spirits brand has suspended marketing on Snapchat after a U.K. watchdog flagged one of its filters as inappropriate. The country’s Advertising Standards Authority investigated an ad from Captain Morgan and found it was likely to appeal to children.

More from PRWeek this morning: Italian holding company SEC has bought a 51% stake in Newlink Comunicaciones Estrategicas, which it says is the second-largest PR firm in Colombia; Director Otto Bell warns that branded content is not a silver bullet; Inside Xerox’s decision to create a book featuring 14 award-winning artists.

Here’s more Logan Paul fallout from around the web. CNN: Paul posts new apology; Wired: The Logan Paul video should be a reckoning for YouTube; The Independent: More than 50k people sign petition calling for YouTube to delete Paul’s channel; The Verge: Controversy highlights the carelessness of online celebrity in the YouTube era; Mashable: YouTube is broken, here’s how to fix it.

Protesters in San Francisco projected "@jack is complicit" onto the facade of Twitter’s headquarters on Tuesday night, calling on the tech CEO to resign or ban President Donald Trump from the platform. The protest came hours after Trump sent chills through Twitter with his "my nuclear button is bigger than yours" tweet aimed at North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

A reminder that Twitter sometimes hints at your intentions. Longtime Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announced his retirement on Tuesday, opening the door for former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney to run for his seat. But isn’t Romney from Massachusetts? He was until Tuesday afternoon anyway, when his Twitter location switched from the Bay State to Holladay, Utah.