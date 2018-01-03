MHP shifts senior health team as Rachel Rowson takes new health tech role

MHP has announced changes to its health division, with practice head Rachel Rowson moving into a new role focused on health tech and her former position being taken by Kate Pogson.

Rowson’s new job title is head of health innovation, which will involve advising health technology firms, with particular focus on ‘big data’, AI, and digital consumer health.

According to the MHP, Rowson, who joined the agency in 2009, will also work with its Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia offices to grow the international health work, while continuing to act as a senior advisor to clients.

Pogson has been an MD in MHP’s health practice since joining in 2015. She retains the MD role, but has been promoted to head of the practice.

Pogson has more than a decade of experience in pharmaceutical and healthcare comms, working at Ketchum and Red Door Communications before joining MHP.

MHP's 30-strong health practice represents clients including Roche, AstraZeneca, the Independent Health Coalition and the Medical Protection Society.

MHP CEO Alex Bigg said: "I’m delighted that Rachel and Kate are leading MHP’s health practice at a time when we are looking to drive growth across the agency. Rachel has built a practice with a client list that is second to none; a team that I believe is one of the best in the industry; with revenues that mean we have become a top 10 healthcare agency.

"Kate has all the qualities, and more, that I look for in a practice head. She is clever, ambitious, determined, creative and a natural leader."

MHP's movers

The news follows a number of appointments in the senior team at the Engine-owned agency.

This includes former Edelman UK corporate and financial practice head Nick Barron, who joined as deputy CEO; former Bell Pottinger partners Andy Bloxham and Jamie Lyons to top public affairs and corporate roles; and Mike Robb, previously executive director at Cicero, as head of financial services.

Gemma Irvine was recently promoted to head of brand at MHP, succeeding Rachael Sansom, who left last Autumn.

Click here to read PRWeek’s interview with Bigg about his plans to "turbo-charge" the agency.

PRWeek this morning named MHP as one of its seven UK PR agencies to watch in 2018.



