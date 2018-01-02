Diffusion takes a seat as furniture startup Burrow's PR AOR

The firm is helping Burrow in its mission to "fix the broken furniture industry."

NEW YORK: Burrow, a furniture startup that is trying to popularize a Casper-like direct to consumer business model, has brought on Diffusion as its PR AOR.

The company, which debuted its first sofa last April, said in a statement that its goal is "fixing the broken furniture industry by delivering clever, comfortable, modular furniture directly to consumers that fits both their lives and their living rooms."

Diffusion helped Burrow on its announcement last month that it raised $4.3 million in seed funding. In November, it also assisted the company on two product launches: its first ottoman and chaise sectional.

Kate Ryan, U.S. MD at Diffusion, said the firm is working with Burrow on potential partnerships and noted that corporate branding and awareness are a large part of its work on behalf of the company.

"You can get a sofa from them online in under a week and assemble it in just 10 minutes," she said. "We are excited to work with a client who is really changing how people buy furniture."

Diffusion campaign manager Megan Hartwick is leading a team of four on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.