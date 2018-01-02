Elliot Sloane joins FTI Consulting

The founder of Sloane & Company has been named senior managing director in New York by FTI.

NEW YORK: FTI Consulting has hired Elliot Sloane, founder of Sloane & Company and the firm’s former CEO, as senior MD in its strategic communications unit, based in New York.

He will report to Brian Kennedy, newly minted head of the Americas for the segment.

Sloane founded public affairs, financial, and crisis communications agency Sloane & Company in 1998. It was sold to MDC Partners in 2010. Sloane transitioned from the firm’s day-to-day leadership in 2016 as part of the transaction’s completion and has served as a consultant and taught at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communications and Journalism since that time, FTI said in a statement.

Sloane said FTI was the "best and most exciting option for him," giving him the chance to focus on client work, and noted he’s had a long working relationship with the firm.

"I’ve known the folks at FTI for a long time, and in fact [Sloane & Company] used to collaborate with the old Financial Dynamics team out of London when we were building our business," Sloane explained.

