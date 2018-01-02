Hyundai unveils experiential activity for this year's Super Bowl

Added 9 hours ago by Kim Benjamin, Campaign , Be the first to comment

Hyundai is hosting a number of interactive spaces and showcasing its car models at Super Bowl LII, set for Minneapolis next month.

News

Hyundai will have activation spaces at the Super Bowl Experience driven by Genesis, an interactive NFL "theme park" in the Minneapolis Convention Center. Alongside the Hyundai activation, guests will be able to experience the NFL in virtual reality and pose for photos.

Hyundai will also have a presence at Super Bowl Live, a free fan festival hosted at Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, which will feature live music. Hyundai is also bringing 275 vehicles, which will serve as transportation for teams, staff, volunteers, and other local groups, to the city. Agency Advantage is managing the Super Bowl activations for Hyundai.

Hyundai is the offical car and SUV of the NFL. Its Super Bowl campaign, which also includes in-game advertising, aims to communicate its Better Drives Us philosophy and showcase the brand's newest vehicles.

Super Bowl LII is scheduled for February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now