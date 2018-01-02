Hyundai unveils experiential activity for this year's Super Bowl

Hyundai is hosting a number of interactive spaces and showcasing its car models at Super Bowl LII, set for Minneapolis next month.

Hyundai will have activation spaces at the Super Bowl Experience driven by Genesis, an interactive NFL "theme park" in the Minneapolis Convention Center. Alongside the Hyundai activation, guests will be able to experience the NFL in virtual reality and pose for photos.

Hyundai will also have a presence at Super Bowl Live, a free fan festival hosted at Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, which will feature live music. Hyundai is also bringing 275 vehicles, which will serve as transportation for teams, staff, volunteers, and other local groups, to the city. Agency Advantage is managing the Super Bowl activations for Hyundai.

Hyundai is the offical car and SUV of the NFL. Its Super Bowl campaign, which also includes in-game advertising, aims to communicate its Better Drives Us philosophy and showcase the brand's newest vehicles.

Super Bowl LII is scheduled for February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.