Breakfast Briefing, 1.2.2018: Logan Paul faces calls for YouTube ban

Added 9 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

The YouTube star posted, then deleted, a video including a Japanese suicide victim this weekend.

News
Logan Paul. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
And when you’ve lost PewDiePie…Critics are calling for Logan Paul’s removal from YouTube after the social media star posted a video this weekend that showed the body of a Japanese suicide victim. Paul, who has 15 million followers on YouTube, has apologized and removed the clip from his page, but not before he was criticized by fellow controversial influencer PewDiePie.

Newly minted New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger penned a note to readers on Monday, his first day in the media company’s top job. The Sulzberger family scion pledged to maintain the media outlet’s independence and continue to fund quality journalism amid a changing media landscape.

Pop star Lorde has been criticized by a U.S. rabbi for cancelling a show in Israel. Rabbi Shmuley Boteach of the World Values Network bought a full-page ad in The Washington Post on Sunday saying the singer is part of a "global anti-Semitic boycott of Israel." Lorde dropped a show in the country from her schedule over Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

And if your new year’s resolution was "more Mooch," we have some bad news. Short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci told The Daily Beast he is not returning to the Trump administration, though he claimed President Donald Trump wants to rehire him.

