Breakfast Briefing, 1.2.2018: Logan Paul faces calls for YouTube ban

First, some fresh content from PRWeek to start the year. New this morning: a profile of Obama administration veteran and Planned Parenthood comms VP Kevin Griffis; Reebok’s Dan Mazei on what makes his office unique; Don Spetner on why firing people is sometimes the best and only option; How to host the perfect influencer event by Crissibeth; and a debate on whether brands should get snarky with consumers (and each other).

And when you’ve lost PewDiePie…Critics are calling for Logan Paul’s removal from YouTube after the social media star posted a video this weekend that showed the body of a Japanese suicide victim. Paul, who has 15 million followers on YouTube, has apologized and removed the clip from his page, but not before he was criticized by fellow controversial influencer PewDiePie.

Dear @LoganPaul,



How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.



Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

Newly minted New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger penned a note to readers on Monday, his first day in the media company’s top job. The Sulzberger family scion pledged to maintain the media outlet’s independence and continue to fund quality journalism amid a changing media landscape.

Pop star Lorde has been criticized by a U.S. rabbi for cancelling a show in Israel. Rabbi Shmuley Boteach of the World Values Network bought a full-page ad in The Washington Post on Sunday saying the singer is part of a "global anti-Semitic boycott of Israel." Lorde dropped a show in the country from her schedule over Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

New Zealand singer Lorde has been called a "bigot" in a full-page newspaper advertisement in The Washington Post for cancelling her concert in #Israel. pic.twitter.com/6wS1bwZzJv — The Sydney News (@thesydneynews) January 1, 2018

And if your new year’s resolution was "more Mooch," we have some bad news. Short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci told The Daily Beast he is not returning to the Trump administration, though he claimed President Donald Trump wants to rehire him.