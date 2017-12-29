2017 top 10: PRWeek's most-read crisis comms stories

PwC did not get a gold statue at the 2017 edition of the Oscars.

1. Can PwC’s reputation overcome #EnvelopeGate? 5 experts weigh in

And the most read crisis communications story of the past year was...La La Land! Just kidding, it was actually five crisis wranglers weighing in about whether PricewaterhouseCoopers’ reputation could rebound after the 2017 Oscars debacle.

2. United Airlines needs to do better

That was the industry consensus after it mishandled (first) its removal of passenger David Dao from a flight and (second) the crisis response to Dao’s removal with an empathy-less statement filled with legalese.

3. Timeline of a crisis: When Chipotle’s old crisis met its new one

Chipotle had a rough 2016, experiencing everything from e. Coli and norovirus outbreaks to executive changes and board fights. Here’s the Cliffs Notes edition.

4. First Pewdiepie, now James Charles: Another stark warning to brands using influencers

Note to brands: thoroughly dot the i’s and cross the t’s when checking out every influencer before a possible endorsement. Some could come back to haunt you.

5. Ketchum cuts ties with the Weinstein Company

The agency was forced to walk away from a content deal with the Hollywood studio that it had announced just a week earlier after allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against Weinstein Company founder Harvey Weinstein emerged.

6. Timeline of a crisis: Wells Fargo

This 2016 story detailing the bank’s unauthorized account-creation scandal was one of the most read on PRWeek.com in the following year.

7. Edelman calls for new set of PR ethics standards post-Bell Pottinger

One way the Bell Pottinger scandal reverberated in the U.S. was in Edelman chief Richard Edelman’s call for a new set of industry-wide ethics standards called the PR Compact. The London-based firm collapsed after it was accused of creating a disinformation campaign in South Africa on behalf of Oakbay Investments.

8. PR Council: Where was the PR counsel at Pepsi?

Pepsi’s ad showing Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner restoring peace to a strife-ridden community with a can of soda was not the brand’s best moment. The PR Council claimed a PR counselor cold have put the brakes on the ill-conceived ad.

9. Inside United’s social media response to #LeggingsGate

Right. That other corporate crisis at United Airlines this year…

10. Timeline of a crisis: How Mylan responded to the EpiPen controversy

Mylan was slammed by people unable to afford its lifesaving EpiPen injection device following a price hike, and its response was seen as too little, too late.