2017 top 10: PRWeek's most-read people moves

Lots of comings and goings to report, including the retirement of a legendary comms executive and a historic CEO appointment.

1. IBM names Jon Iwata first chief brand officer

The longtime IBM veteran was appointed the company’s first chief brand officer at the start of August, overseeing comms and corporate citizenship staffers. Scroll down for more news about Iwata.

2. Johnson & Johnson’s Meyer moves to Medtronic

Amy Jo Meyer exited Johnson & Johnson to join Medtronic, a medical devices company based in her home state of Minnesota, in the role of senior director of global comms and corporate marketing for the Americas.

3. Rafferty named Ketchum global CEO, becomes first woman to lead top five PR firm

It was history. Barri Rafferty was elevated to the top role at Ketchum, making her the first woman at the helm of one of the industry’s five largest agencies. The appointment came months after Omnicom Group CEO John Wren hinted at a personnel change on an earnings call.

4. MillerCoors comms head Pete Marino takes reins of craft business development arm

Fact: PR people can do more than just PR. Proving that point was Pete Marino, who took on the additional role of president of Tenth and Blake, the company’s craft and business development arm.

5. Facebook hires LinkedIn comms exec Fenot Tekle

Tekle moved from one Silicon Valley blue chip to another in August, when she transitioned from her role at LinkedIn to the job of director of corporate communications at Facebook. She’s also worked at Netflix and AMC Networks.

6. Jon Iwata to retire from IBM; Ray Day picked as replacement

A few months after he was named the first chief brand officer at IBM, Iwata called it a career. Stepping into his sizable shoes was longtime Ford Motor Company communications leader Ray Day.

7. Starbucks’ Corey duBrowa joins Salesforce as chief communications officer

Goodbye lattes, hello big data. Longtime Starbucks comms leader Corey duBrowa joined Salesforce as its chief communications officer in July, reporting to chairman and CEO Marc Benioff.

8. Hilton reorganizes comms teams, hires Disney’s Craig Dezern as head of brand comms

The hotel giant not only grabbed Craig Dezern from Disney, it also put him in charge of a newly created brand communications team as it consolidated groups across its portfolio.

9. IBM chief communications officer Andy Whitehouse exits

Jon Iwata’s retirement wasn’t the only notable exit from IBM this year. Andy Whitehouse departed the chief communications officer job after nearly a year in the role. He later launched a consultancy called Copperfield Advisory with former Penrose cofounder Andrew Nicolls.

10. Amazon PR director Scott Stanzel departs after six years

After a half-dozen years at the e-retail giant, Bush 43 White House veteran Scott Stanzel departed Amazon in September. A month later, he emerged in the role of corporate communications lead at Capital One.