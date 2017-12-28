2017 top 10: PRWeek's most read content

- United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz named PRWeek U.S. Communicator of the Year
Munoz wasn’t a controversial choice for Communicator of the Year at the time the award was handed out. He had solidified the carrier’s business and connected with employees in a way few top executives had. However, the choice was made before the airline ejected passenger David Dao from his seat in early April, promoting a ham-fisted response and weeks of negative media coverage. (More on that below).
- Can PwC’s reputation overcome #EnvelopeGate? 5 experts weigh in
The Best Picture Oscar’s case of mistaken identity seems like a lifetime ago, but the rep of PricewaterhouseCoopers took a hit after La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner of the top Oscar.
- United Airlines needs to do better
That was the message from PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett in response to the airline’s lackluster and unapologetic communications response to removing Dao from his Chicago-to-Louisville flight. PRWeek called on the carrier to step away from the legalese and show some empathy.
- PRWeek Best Places to work 2017 U.S.
Is a top workplace even technically a workplace in 2017? Sort of. The happiest staffers said they prefer an employer who gives them flexible schedules and out-of-office opportunities.
- The top 10 brands that nailed Twitter in 2017
A top 10 list on a top 10 list? How meta! Twitter’s staffers gave us a rundown of the brands they picked as the top performers of the year. You’ll notice a fast-food brand or two.
- Longtime Ketchum executive Marv Gellman dies
Some sad news: Ketchum veteran Marv Gellman passed away in September after a five-year battle with advanced leukemia. He had worked at the Omnicom Group firm since 2003, and previously held roles at General Electric and Burson-Marsteller.
- Why Mann Packing is removing non-GMO labels as major brands add them
Apparently people have strong opinions about how their food is labeled! In this interview, Gina Nucci, Mann’s director of corporate marketing, explained that the produce company didn’t want to perpetuate a fear that something is wrong with GMOs.
- Rankings tables: PRWeek Agency Business Report 2017
Everyone is trying to keep up with the Joneses—or in this case, the Edelmans. The firm again posted the highest revenue in the industry at nearly $875 million for 2016.
- Want to be heard in a macho culture? Speak up, says Richard Edelman at Hall of Femme
That was not the advice many women reading the article or responding to it on Twitter were looking for.
- Timeline of a crisis: When Chipotle’s old crisis met its new one
E-coli, norovirus, a CEO change, shareholder drama. 2016 was a list of headaches for the one-time fast-casual darling.
2017 top 10: PRWeek's most read content
The choice for 2017 Communicator of the Year and several corporate crises led the pack.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister