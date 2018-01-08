Digital Edition: January/February 2018 issue

Welcome to the digital edition of the January/February 2018 issue

#FOMO #Brandbuzz: Style maven and trendsetter Crissibeth reveals the ultimate guide to attracting the best quality influencers to an event, keeping them entertained, giving them opportunities to post and share content, and strengthening relationships for future occasions.

PRWeek Awards Finalists: The best campaigns, communicators, and agencies have been shortlisted for the PRWeek Awards, which will be presented March 15 in New York. Find out who made the cut.

Newsmaker: Political comms veteran Kevin Griffis brought his wealth of experience in government and politics to Planned Parenthood at the perfect time, leading the fight to protect birth control coverage under the Trump administration and destigmatize abortion.

The Commerce Revolution: Industry leaders from Burson-Marsteller, Etsy, FedEx, Macy’s, and Zebra Technologies met at a Burson-hosted panel in New York City to discuss how millennials, mobile, and Amazon made brands rethink storytelling.

PRWeek Hall of Fame: Six luminaries of the comms industry were inducted into the PRWeek Hall of Fame on December 4, and many of the biggest names in PR were on hand to honor them

