Survey: 77% of Lagrant scholarship winners remain in comms industry

The Lagrant Foundation surveyed of its 411 scholarship recipients about their jobs, satisfaction, and the foundation's role in their career.

LOS ANGELES: More than three-quarters of Lagrant scholarship recipients are holding jobs within the industry, with 77% working in a communications-related field, according to the foundation’s biennial alumni survey.

Seventeen percent reported working specifically in the PR field in the 2017 survey. In-house jobs at a corporation was the most common type of role cited, with 30% of alumni, but agency employment at either a PR, marketing, or advertising agency was close behind at 24%.

"I’m always delighted by the percentage of people who remain in the industry," said Kim Hunter, president and CEO of the Lagrant Foundation. "We have many people who do stay in the business and stay within their jobs for two years or three years or more."

Most Lagrant alumni also reported being satisfied in their career choice (68%). The survey also found a majority of alumni feel heard and valued in their jobs (76%) and four out of five said they have an understanding of their career path.

The Lagrant Foundation has provided scholarships to 411 ethnic minority students since it began in 1998, awarding more than $2.1 million over 19 years. Respondents were also asked about how Lagrant has helped in their careers and what more than foundation can do for them.

About 27% said Lagrant helped them with job or internship placement and the majority (54%) of alumni credit Lagrant’s professional development and (66%) networking opportunities for helping their careers. More than half expressed interest in serving as a mentor and almost three in four said they were interested in events focused on their ethnic group.

Hunter said he and the board are looking to act on suggestions.

"There are two main things: they would like to have more board and donor engagement and mentorship," Hunter said. "One of the four prongs of the organization that we have not really done a good enough job with and had the resources for was mentorship. Fifty-one percent did not have a mentor, so we’re thinking of building out a robust mentorship program to get the board more engaged."