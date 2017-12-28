Text100 CFO Peter Cumello exits

NEW YORK: Text100 CFO Peter Cumello has stepped down.

Cumello confirmed that he has left the agency for the role of CFO at automation software company WorkFusion.

Text100 CEO Aedhmar Hynes said the Next Fifteen agency is searching for a replacement, adding that he made a "tremendous impact" and the firm was "sorry to see him go."

"While he wasn’t looking to leave the business, this was an opportunity for him to get in on the ground level, something he simply couldn’t pass up," she said. "Naturally we respect his decision and wish him well in the exciting journey he’s now embarking on."

Cumello joined Text100 in September 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he was North American CFO at Accenture and SVP of finance at Avanade, a joint venture between the management consulting giant and Microsoft.

Text100 recently hired Adam Selwyn from Golin and named him creative director for North America. It also appointed Lee Devine, who was previously head of film at Incredibull, as APAC creative lead. This summer, Lexis was merged into Text100, adding its consumer experience to the traditionally tech-focused firm.