Watch: Children ponder cars of the future in Audi video

Audi UK has launched a social media campaign focused on capturing the excitement of children towards the cars of the future.

Produced with We Are Social, the campaign sees six children interacting with an Audi Q7, an SUV that features new technologies, discussing what cars of the future might look like and how they would work. A hidden camera captures their reactions.

The idea is to emphasise the innovative technologies in Audi vehicles. The video, titled Believe in the Future of Driving, appears on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Rich Burgess, social media manager at Audi UK, said: "Children are naturally more open to new experiences, so we decided to tap into this and capture their excitement around our intelligent technologies. This is a charming video and has some good humour, making it perfect for the festive season."