Merry Christmas - we'll be back on 2 January

The PRWeek UK team is off for the Christmas and New Year break from the end of Friday 22 Dec, until our return on Tuesday 2 January.

Have a wonderful festive season. We look forward to working with you all in 2018 - best wishes for a successful year, both professionally and personally.

If you're looking for a bit of holiday reading (or listening), look no further...

Oh, and if you're wondering about the 2018 Top 150, check this out.